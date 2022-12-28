Joshua “Josh” Lee Sims
January 16, 1983 – December 17, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Joshua Sims as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Joshua “Josh” Lee Sims
January 16, 1983 – December 17, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Joshua “Josh” Lee Sims, 39, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away comfortably on December 17, 2022, at Harborview Medical Center from an unforeseen medical complication. Josh was born in Wenatchee on January 16, 1983, to Lloyd and Christine Sims. He would later move to Monitor, WA, with his family and graduated from Cashmere High School in 2002.
Josh enjoyed spending his Saturday nights at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval watching his dad and brother race each other, until these last few years, when he continued to watch his brother race in memory of their dad. Josh also raced hornets at the track for a couple of years. During the off season, he enjoyed attending Wenatchee Wild hockey games.
Josh enjoyed family get-togethers, bonfires, and playing 31. His cousins described him as a “teddy bear” and his daughter was by far, his greatest love.
Josh was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Christine Sims; grandparents: Cleo and Ina Sims, and Lee Winn. Josh is survived by his daughter, Makayla Sims; brothers: Jeffrey Sims and Michael (Kelly) Sims; grandmother, Betty Winn; aunts and uncles: Ada (Dan) Hutchinson, Chris (Shannon) Sims, Geneva (Richard) Martin, Louise (Doug) Eisenrich, Mary Sutton, and Mike Sims; as well as countless cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring so that we can pay tribute to Josh's life outdoors, where he liked to be.
A special thank you to Josh's cousins who live close to Harborview, for being by his side during his final days and for making it possible for his family, who could not be there, to express their love to him over the phone.
Godspeed Josh, we will miss you greatly but know you will be rooting for #7 from the greatest race track in the sky.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.