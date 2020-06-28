Joshua Thomas Jourdan
Wenatchee, WA
Joshua Thomas “Josh” Jourdan of Wenatchee, WA, born on May 25, 1985, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the age of 35. Joshua was a stay-at-home parent, private pilot, certified Airframe and Powerplant Mechanic, skilled diesel mechanic, volunteer firefighter, held a commercial driver’s license, and always sought to give a helping hand to those in need. Joshua’s hobbies included boating, motorcycles, Ham radio, RC airplanes, and spending time with family.
Joshua is survived by his parents, Gregory and Lisa Jourdan; siblings: Jeremiah (Rebecca), Katherine, and John Jourdan; and children, Joseph, Thomas, Jenna, and Joan. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amelia.
The Rosary will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Both services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church courtyard, 625 S Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Funeral arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA. Please contact the funeral home for donation information.
“Just as I was with Moses, so I will be with you. I will not leave you or forsake you.”
-Joshua 1:5