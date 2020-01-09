Joshua William Sax
July 7, 1981 - October 10, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Joshua was born to Bill and Maria Sax. He passed away suddenly on October 20, 2019. It was very heart breaking. He was a father, son, brother, grandson, uncle, cousin, and a friend to many. His greatest love was his family. Next, was his love and passion for drawing. He was very talented artist and did such amazing artwork. His smile was very contagious. He had a heart of gold and loved to see people smile and laugh. Losing him is great. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him and knew him. Joshua grew up in the Wenatchee Valley. He touched many of the people's lives he came in contact with. He walks among all of us, with his wings wrapped around his family and friends. He is looking down saying he is okay. Now you can fly free bird.
He is survived by his wife, Darci Sax; three children: Seth, Anissa, Neice; father, William Sax; two sisters; Stacy Ayers and Tania Moody; two brothers: Jaramie Sax and Treacy Sax; grandmother, Lois Smejkal; numerous nieces and nephew; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Jo Smith.
No service is being held. A small gathering has already taken place.