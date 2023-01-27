Joy Deich
January 18, 1936 – Jaunary 19, 2023
East Wenatchee, WA
Our beloved mom, Joy Deich, reunited with our father, Jim, in Heaven one day after her 87th birthday. Born in Carthage, MO, on January 18, 1936. Joy graduated from Southwest Baptist College in Bolivar, MO, with her Associates Degree in education and received her B.A. in education from Pittsburg State University in Kansas. She pursued her life passion of teaching and helping children. She married Jim in 1960, and they moved to Cashmere, WA, where she taught junior high school for over 30 years. She especially loved teaching children to read. After a wonderful career, she and Jim moved to East Wenatchee, WA in 1982, where Joy continued to share her love of reading by tutoring children for free in the community for many years. In addition to teaching, mom enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She treasured hosting get togethers, working in her yard, and trying new recipes. She enjoyed reading and was a fantastic Scrabble player. Most of all, she treasured being a mom, a Nanny and a great-grandma.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jim, six months ago; her parents; and siblings. She is survived by son, Rick Deich of East Wenatchee, WA; and daughter, Jacki Fischer (Ed Fischer) of Kent, WA. She thoroughly cherished her four grandchildren: Joshua Fischer (Sibyl Knight) of Aptos, CA; Eric Fischer (Anastasia Campbell) of Bonney Lake, WA; Sam Deich of East Wenatchee, WA; and Megan Deich of Fife, WA. Jim and Joy enjoyed their two great-grandchildren: Teddy and Fiona Fischer; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her life-long friend, Daisy Fukuzawa; and she had a special friendship with JoDee Wixom.
We would like to thank Brett Hearl, and the team at Confluence Healths Geriatric Practice; the fantastic people at Tuscany Cottages Adult Family Home, and her special caregiver, Amber Bowles, for providing such wonderful, compassionate care for mom. A special appreciation for Pastor Winterstein of Faith Lutheran Church for his spiritual care.
All are welcome to join us to remember and honor Joy's Life on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Avenue, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802, with lunch to follow. A private family burial will be held. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church at the above address. Arrangements are entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA. To leave condolences and memories, please visit chapelofthevalleyncw.com.
Mom, we thank you for living your life as example for us; for creating a loving family home; and for showing us how to live one's values. We love you!