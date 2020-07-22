Joyce A. Dronen
November 29, 1920 – July 8, 2020
Cashmere, Washington
Joyce A. Dronen, 99, completed her earthly journey on July 8, 2020. She was well loved by her family and friends and a shining example of grace, kindness, and her Savior’s love. She was born on November 29, 1920, in Detroit Lakes, MN, to William A. and Mabel (Ayling) Roberts. She attended District 11 Lake Eunice Township one room schoolhouse in Minnesota, until 1928, when her family moved to Chehalis, WA, where she graduated from high school in 1939. Joyce attended Centralia Junior College and Central Washington College in Ellensburg, WA, to study elementary education, obtaining a war time emergency teaching certificate, and then teaching in Toppenish, WA, for three years. On May 23, 1944, Joyce married Vernon M. Dronen at the Oxnard, CA, Army Air Corp Base.
Shortly after the War ended, Vernon and Joyce moved to Cashmere, WA, to start a family. Three sons were born between 1946 and 1954. In 1955, Vernon and Joyce purchased the Cashmere Nursing Home, which they managed until 1976, at which time they sold the business to their sons. Much of her time during these years were also spent in raising her sons and many other endeavors associated with the community, school, and church. Joyce was well known for her hospitality, tea parties, cookie baking, and welcoming family and friends of all ages to her home.
Joyce was a member of St. James Episcopal Church and a 47 year member of St. Anne’s Alter Guild. She was a charter member of the Wenatchee Epledalen Sons of Norway Lodge, earning her 50-year pin. She also enjoyed many years of membership in the District 5060 Rotary Anns. She volunteered with the Cashmere School District (reading to hundreds of students over the years), Cashmere Museum, and the Friends of the Cashmere Library.
Joyce is survived by her three sons and their wives: Lynn and Eileen Dronen of Wenatchee, WA, William and Charlene Dronen of Cashmere, WA, Charles and Barbara Dronen of Cashmere, WA; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon M. Dronen; parents, William and Mabel Roberts; sister, Effie May Alvarez; brother, Alfred Roberts; and two great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Joyce will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020, at “The Meadows” Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 145 Wheeler Street, Leavenworth, WA, 98826. This will be a drive-in service with coordinated parking. The service will be transmitted by FM radio. At the family’s request, please mask up, observe social distancing, and remain in your vehicle during the service. Burial service to follow at the Cashmere Cemetery, 104 Evergreen Drive, Cashmere, WA, 98815.
Memorial contributions may be made to “Cashmere Cares” a local youth support program for school supplies and etc. Donations may be sent to: Cashmere Cares, ATTN: Bob Wildfang, 210 S. Division St., Cashmere, WA, 98815.
The family would like to thank the staff at Epledalen Retirement and Assisted Living and the Cashmere Care Center for their loving care of Joyce during her final years.
A pictorial online tribute to Joyce may be viewed at www.Heritage MemorialChapel.com Joyce’s tribute page is also set up for friends and family to write a memory/condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, and Cashmere, WA.