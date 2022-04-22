Joyce Ann Lathrop (Colver) went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 10, 2022. She was born and raised in Chelan, WA. She attended a one room schoolhouse up Boyd Canyon in Chelan, WA, and went on to graduate from Kinman Business School in Spokane, WA. Before retirement, she worked as a new patient clerk at Wenatchee Valley Clinic.
She married Robert L. Lathrop on July 27, 1951, and they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2021. Joyce's life was centered around her love of the Lord, her family, and friends. Family camping trips were part of every summer and after retirement. She and dad spent many winter months as snowbirds, camping on the desert in Arizona with family and friends. She adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook and an outstanding seamstress and quilter. She made many cherished items for family and friends.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Robert; and her four children: Julene Anderson (Mark), Darlene Lathrop, Ann Harder (Paul), and Gregg Lathrop; three grandsons: Aaron Anderson, and Joshua and Joel Harder (Melissa); five great-grandchildren: Ava, Liam and Emma Anderson, Kaydence Harder and Olivia Harder. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Ella Colver; twin infant sons; and four sisters: Ella Marie Christoph, Maxine Hastings, Lois Burgett and Sharon Riste.
A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 1354 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
