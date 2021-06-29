Joyce Helen Somers
February 24, 1931 - June 15, 2021
Moses Lake, WA
Joyce Helen Myers Somers passed away on June 15, 2021, from health issues while residing at Lakeridge Care Center in Moses Lake, WA. She was a resident of Cashmere, WA, for 38 years, before she moved to Lakeridge Center, in 2019. Joyce was born February 24, 1931, in Waukegan, IL, to Norman Lenard Meyers and Evelyn Marie Risberg. She attended Waukegan High School and was married to Walter Somers, on February 11, 1950, before completing her high school career. She later obtained her G.E.D. certificate and took some college courses while in Washington. After marrying Walter, they began their life in Cedar Rapids, IA, where their first child, Susan, was born. After moving to Dubuque, IA, David and Dennis joined the family. Joyce moved to Cashmere, WA, in 1981, where she resided until 2019. Joyce worked as a security guard at the Dubuque airport for a time and as a caregiver for a number of years in the Wenatchee Valley, before retiring. She loved to knit and crochet; her family members were often recipients of her hats, mittens, scarves, and crochet products like doilies and tablecloths. She also enjoyed gardening. Joyce was a longtime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Joyce is survived by her three children: Susan Webb (Keith) of Cashmere, WA, David Somers (Perla) of Dubuque, IA, and Dennis Somers of Salt Lake City, UT; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
There will be an open house Memorial for Joyce Somers at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Monitor, WA, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.