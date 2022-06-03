Joyce Mae Bartelme, 96, of East Wenatchee, WA, died on Monday, May 30, 2022, at her home in East Wenatchee. Joyce was born on January 11, 1926, in Racine, WI. She is the daughter of the late Clifford Steavpack and Ida Christensen. She was united in marriage to the late James Bartelme on June 13, 1945, in Coeur d'Alene, ID.
After marriage, Joyce and Jim briefly made their home in Seattle, WA, before relocating to Cashmere, WA, in 1956. She worked part- time packing fruit in Cashmere while raising a family. She enjoyed crafting, fishing, traveling, camping and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include three children: Jim Bartelme (Carla) of Peshastin, WA, June Thurman (Tim) of Carlton, OR, and John (Eve) of Cashmere, WA; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by one brother, Clifford; and one sister, Margie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice. The family is planning a Celebration of Life later this summer.
