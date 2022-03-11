Joyce Schneider
October 4, 1947 – March 4, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
On Friday, March 4, 2022, Joyce “Joy” Schneider, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, extraordinaire was called away to Heaven. At the age of 74, she passed away in her home with family by her side. Joy was born on October 4, 1947, in Wenatchee, WA, to Delmas and Lillian (Hill) Harrison. She was the second of three girls and lived and grew up in Rock Island, WA. In 1964, during the Apple Blossom Festival, she met the love of her life, Howard Schneider of Waterville, WA. They became best friends and married on January 15, 1965, at the East Wenatchee Lutheran Church. Joy graduated from Waterville High School in 1965. Howard and Joy were best friends and spouses for 57-plus years, but those around them knew they were not only that; they were soulmates.
Rarely could someone find one of them without the other by their side. Together, they had two children: daughter, Lori (Schneider) Mongeon of Cashmere, WA, married to husband, Steve, and son, Jeff Schneider of Benton City,, WA, married to wife, Jennifer (Kind).
Joy was exemplary in being a loving, compassionate, caring wife, mom, friend, and partner on the family farm. She was co-leader of the local Waterville chapter 4-H Cooking and Sewing Club, where she taught and mentored several young ladies to the state 4-H competition for several years. She served two terms on the Waterville School District Board and was an active member of the Mary Martha Bible Study group, and taught Sunday School and Summer Vacation Bible School at Waterville's Lutheran Church.
The loves of her life were not only her husband and children, but her six grandchildren and their spouses; Brian and Samantha Schneider of Richland, WA, Isaiah and Rose Ranes of Fairbanks, AK, Katelyn Schneider and fiancé, Aaron Lopez of Kent, WA, Morgan (Mongeon) and Genaro Fernandez of Spokane, WA, Sydnee Mongeon of Las Vegas, NV, and Olivia (Ranes) and Jeremy Norton Reichert of Richland, WA. Joy was on top of the world when she was blessed with four great-grandchildren: Aiden (10) and Andersen (7) Fernandez, and Lillian (3) and Thomas (1) Schneider with a fifth great, “Bubbles” Norton Reichert, on the way.
Mom, you will be forever cherished and missed beyond measure. You're one-of-a-kind family humor will be remembered and carried on for generations. Thank you for being the wife, mom, grandma, GiGi, and friend that we all have so many wonderful memories of and strive to be like! We'll see you in Heaven.
Joy was preceded in death by her dad, Delmas; and mom, Lillian. She is survived by her husband, Howard; children: Lori and Jeff and their spouses, kids, and grandkids; sisters: Beverly Brain of East Wenatchee, WA, and Linda Harrison of Spokane, WA.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the United Lutheran Church, 203 S. Chelan Ave., Waterville, WA, with Visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Service will conclude at the church. A Private Interment will be at the Waterville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Waterville Ambulance Fund or the Waterville United Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.