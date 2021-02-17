Juan Ramos Ramos
May 15, 1941 - February 5, 2021
Yakima, WA
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
On February 5, 2021, our father, Juan R. Ramos, 79, of Yakima, WA, left this earth to be with our Lord in Heaven. He was born in Puerto Rico, on May 15, 1941, and grew up in Adjuntas, an area rich in bananas and coffee, working alongside his older brother, Alcidas. As a young boy, he enjoyed boxing and attended grade school in Adjuntas.
When our Father was a young man, he and his family made the brave journey to the continental U.S., where he enrolled in high school in New York, then graduated with his brother, Alcidas. Guided by his beloved stepfather, Donald T. Atkins, and armed with determination and an unimaginable work ethic, made his way to Washington, and graduated from JM Perry Institute in Yakima, WA, where he completed his studies in Auto Body and Fender Repair. In the late summer of 1962, he met his one and only love, our mother, Bonnie Ramos, in Selah, WA. It was love at first site. They dated for five weeks and were married on September 18, 1962. Together, Mom and Dad raised five children over the following decades. They celebrated 58 years of marriage this past year.
Our family lived in Wapato, WA, where Dad first learned he had a passion for the food industry, primarily fruit. This led to his first management role at a local orchard for several years. Following this passion and desire to provide for his family, Dad moved our family to Mattawa, WA, where he grew in his management role for a larger orchard. While in Mattawa, he also volunteered as a firefighter. Becoming a volunteer firefighter was one of the most rewarding and selfless decisions he ever made: he felt it so important to give back to the community in a meaningful way. After the five of us were grown and on our own, Mom and Dad moved to East Wenatchee, WA, where Dad worked for, and eventually retired from, C&O Nursery. In 2010, following his retirement, they moved to Yakima as a more centralized location for visiting their children and grandchildren. Our father took much pride in his work, his family, and his faith. His grandchildren were his whole world; he lit up with joy, when any were in his presence. He was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Yakima and raised his children to know and love God.
In 2016, his wife, daughter, and grandsons, traveled to Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, where he revisited his deep Puerto Rican roots with his family. This was a special time for Dad, as he reconnected with his childhood and was able to show his family so much of his early years. The simplest pleasures in life, brought great joy to our father. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, dancing, playing cards, bingo, watching western movies, and spending time with his family members.
He is survived by many family members who will continue to honor his legacy, by living their lives to the fullest. First and foremost, his devoted wife of 58 years, our mother, Bonnie Ramos; his five children: sons: John Ramos of Yakima, WA, and Donald Ramos of Richland, WA; daughters: Cherri (Tom) Owen of Kennewick, WA, Loretta Ramos of Pasco, WA, and Catherine (Bob) Den Adel of Malott, WA; his 13 grandchildren: Samuel Gipson, Rocky Gipson, Isaac (Serena) Gipson, Derek Den Adel, Destiny Johnson, Danielle Orozco, Jennifer Lisk, Savannah Lisk, Devven Ramos, Jordan Ramos, Zachery Weed, Michaela Ramos, and Donald Ramos, Jr. He will also live on through his 15 great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank Cottage in the Meadow Memorial Home for taking such great care of our father in his final days. Notes of remembrance of our father may be made to Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima, WA, 98902 or online at keithandkeith.com.
Our family is planning a Celebration of Life in the Spring, when the fruit trees he loved so much, will be in full bloom.
Faithful Father, we thank you that you are the Lord of life. We praise you that we are made in your image, reflecting your truth and light. We thank you for the life of your child, the love he received from you, and the love with which he loved us. We wait with eager anticipation for the resurrection of the dead at the return of Jesus Christ. We thank you that we will share with all your people in a world with no sin, pain, or death. We long to see you face to face and be reunited with our husband/father. Through Jesus Christ, our Lord, Amen.