Juanita Katherine Cummins, passed away on June 26, 2023, after 98 years of faithful devotion to her family and her Lord. Born in 1925, to Miriam and Samuel Bowman, she grew up in Pittsburgh, PA, during World War II.
She later married Robert Cummins, and moved to Lansing, MI, where she had her only daughter, Joy. The family later moved to San Diego, CA, in 1959, and Juanita worked for and later, retired from the Zellerbach Paper Company. Juanita also worked for the Paradise Valley Hospital in National City, CA, after her retirement from Zellerbach. Juanita was a devout member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, enjoyed playing the organ and was a strong supporter of her family and friends. She was a traveler and adventurer, exploring all over the southwestern U.S., as well as the Wenatchee Valley, WA.
While in her 70's, she packed up her car with her goods and three cats and relocated to Wenatchee to be closer to her daughter. She was adored by her grandchildren, whom she helped to raise for several years.
Juanita is survived by her daughter; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the support and nursing staff at Colonial Vista Post-Acute Care, as well as the medical staff at Confluence Hospice for their care, compassion and support of Juanita.
Usque ad consummationem saeculi, dear lady.
No services were held at Juanita's request.
To plant a tree in memory of Juanita Cummins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.