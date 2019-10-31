Juanita Lucille Simpson
Wenatchee, WA
Lucille Simpson, beloved wife of Floyd Simpson and mother to four sons: Michael Wade, Gary Lynn, Robert Keith, and Kelly Brian Simpson, passed away on October 24, 2019, at 11:15 a.m., in Wenatchee, WA. She also had five grandsons: Luke, Callahan, Andrew, Nick, and Shane, and one granddaughter, Dana. Lucille spent her final days in her home, until more care was needed. She and her family have lived in the Sunnyslope area of Wenatchee for 58 years.
Lucille was born on November 4, 1923, in Umpire, AR, (Howard County) to father, John Winston Payte and wife, Maudie Ell Collier. She was raised there with a sole surviving sibling, her brother, Bill Payte, who passed before her.
She, her mother, Maud, and brother, Bill, came to Wenatchee, WA, in 1944, to start life again, after her father died. She found work at Vic’s Diner, where Bob’s Classic is located today. There, she met Floyd’s mother and became friends, and later, she and her mother and brother moved into an upstairs apartment that Floyd’s father owned. In early 1946, Floyd got out of the U.S. Army Air Force after four years in Burma, India, and China, and came back to Wenatchee, where he met Lucille. They were married on July 3, 1947, here in Wenatchee, and started a family immediately that eventually resulted in four sons.
She was actively involved in a number of local area groups including the mental health advocacy group, was a Cub Scout den mother for all four of her sons, as well as an assortment of her kids friends. After Kelly, the youngest, started junior high school, she went to work in the fruit harvest industry that was rapidly developing here in those years. She was always available to help out any way she could for any one who asked for help and did so often.
A Service will be held at Jones & Jones-Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA, on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Internment will be at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, on Tuesday November 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, she asked that you send a gift to your favorite charity in her name. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.