Juanita Merle Robbins
Wenatchee, WA
Juanita Merle Robbins of Wenatchee, WA, died at the age of 101, on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was born Juanita Merle Bowles on July 5, 1919, to William Thomas Bowles and Elizabeth Ann Pitman in Rigby, Jefferson County, ID. She married Gene B. Robbins, on February 27, 1946. They moved their family to Othello, WA, in 1954, and on to Royal Slope, WA, in 1958, where Gene farmed, until 1985. They served an Employment mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She was preceded in death by two husbands; two grandsons; a granddaughter; and a great- grandson. She is survived by Mary Wood of Wenatchee, WA; Bona Poe of Cashmere, WA; Kathy Lindholm of Plano, TX; Susan Hay of Monitor, WA; Kirby Robbins of Moses Lake, WA; Scott Robbins of Royal Slope, WA; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
Private, Family Services will take place in Royal Camp, WA, and she will be interred at Royal Memorial Gardens in Royal City, WA.
