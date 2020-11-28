Juanita Rhea "Nita" Insell
East Wenatchee, WA
Juanita Rhea "Nita" Insell went to be with her husband, daughter, and God, on November 20, 2020. Nita passed away in her home, at the accomplished age of 99. She was a very rare blend of “all lady” while being highly creative, compassionate, and 100 pounds of tough. If you were within reaching distance and had a hair, string, or lint on your clothes, be sure you were going to be cleaned up. Nita was a friend to all, and an adopted Grandma by many, that had the pleasure to meet such a sweet, cute, and thoughtful woman. She was the perfect blend of strength and sympathy.
Nita was born on July 12, 1921, to parents, William Edgar Wallace and Burnie Arlene (Moore) Wallace, in Myron, AR. Juanita was the second oldest of five girls and her younger brother, Jack. She was raised and attended school in Arkansas, where she graduated, in 1939, from Violet Hill High School. Juanita moved to Wenatchee, WA, with her parents, in April of 1939, and lived there her whole life except for two years in Tampa Bay, FL, when her husband was in the Army Air Force.
Juanita married Boyce D. Insell, on July 5, 1941, in East Wenatchee, WA. She worked in a cafe in East Wenatchee for many years. Then, she and Boyce owned and operated Village Queen Drive Inn, on Grant Road. She retired, in 1973, and traveled with her husband, Boyce, for several years in their motorhome. They spent winters together in Southern California and visited relatives in different states.
Nita enjoyed gardening, golf, card games, and was one of the best “fisherman” of all time. She was a very accomplished seamstress and crafter, creating many treasured gifts for loved ones, such as quilts, slippers, scarfs, clothes, hats, and forever treasured Christmas decorations.
Juanita was a member of the Eastmont Baptist Church, Past Matron of Astral Chapter Order of Eastern Star #75, Past Mother Advisor of Order of Rainbow Girls, Wenatchee Senior Bridge Club, Wenatchee Golf and Country Club, Cub Scout leader, and Sunday school teacher.
We, and many people whose lives she touched, mourn the loss and celebrate her life. Survivors include son, Frank E. Insell (wife, Barbara) of Santa Rosa, CA; brother, Jack Wallace (wife, Joann) of Reno, NV; ex son-in-law, Russell Bryan of East Wenatchee, WA; lifelong great friend, Ruby Hastings; grandchildren: Matthew Bryan of East Wenatchee, WA, Marcus Bryan of Cleveland, OH, Christine (Insell) Miller of San Jose, CA, and Jon Olsen of Raleigh, NC; great-grandchildren: Breanna and John Miller, Drew and Chloe Chapman, Tabitha, Christine and Ashley Kmetz. Nita was preceded in death by her husband, Boyce Insell; daughter, Sue Batchelor; and her four sisters.
Special thanks to Home Care Aids, Confluence Geriatric, and Hospice teams, in providing exceptional end of life care for this dearly loved girl. Everyone who came into contact with her immediately adored her and instantly knew they would never forget.
Graveside Service to be held at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.