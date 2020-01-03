Juanita Rose Dodd
Midland, TX
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Juanita Rose Dodd, 82 of Midland, TX, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Services will be at 4:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Stonegate Fellowship North Building F. Juanita was born on February 10, 1937, in Wenatchee, WA, to Paul and Marie Clift. Juanita really enjoyed singing and was a member of the Wenatchee High School Choir. She graduated from Wenatchee High in 1955. She then attended Washington State University and graduated in 1960, with a BS in Home Economics. She also attended Harding University in Searcy, AR, Pepperdine University in Malibu, CA, and received her Master's Degree in Nutrition Sciences from Texas Women's University, and began working at Herman Memorial Hospital in Houston, TX as a Dietitian. In December of 1966, she married Tom Dodd of Wharton, TX, and they lived in Houston, TX. They attended Westbury Church of Christ in Houston. In February of 1974, her first and only child, Stephen Paul, was born in Houston. In 1982, the family moved to Beaverton, OR. Juanita was an active member of the Church of Christ, wherever she lived. She left Oregon and moved back to Wenatchee, in 2005, to take care of her mother, Marie Clift. She returned to Texas in 2015, to be near her son, in Midland, TX.
Juanita is survived by her son, Stephen Dodd; granddaughters: Olivia and Natalie Dodd of Midland, TX; and her brother, Eugene Clift of Cashmere, WA. Juanita was preceded in death by her father, Paul S. Clift.
The family would like to express their gratitude towards the Midland Medical Lodge nurses and support staff, Hospice of Midland nurses, and all the family and friends who have sent condolences and flowers and donations in her name.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Harding University general scholarship fund. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland, TX. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.