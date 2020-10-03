Judith Ann Day
September 14, 1944 - September 26, 2020
Chelan, WA
Judith Ann Day of Chelan, WA, passed away on September 26, 2020, at the age of 76. “Judy” was born on September 14, 1944, to Eugene and Rosalie Aretz. Judy grew up in Kentucky and Indiana and always maintained her Southern charm. Judy met the love of her life, Jack Day, in Henderson, KY, in the early 1970’s, and they soon settled back to Jack’s tranquil home town of Chelan, where she spent the remainder of her life.
Judy was the long-time owner of The Shoebox in Chelan. She was beloved throughout the Chelan Valley by residents, tourists, and by her many customers from around the world.
Judy was known for her bottomless generosity, affability, loquaciousness, kindness, and for having a heart the size of Texas. She was a champion of the poor and the vulnerable.
Judy is survived and will be missed by her devoted husband; two children; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two step-sons; and one step-grandson.
A private Celebration of Life will be held by immediate family.