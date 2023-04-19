Judith Ann O'Malley
November 13, 1943 – April 4, 2023
Spokane Valley, WA
Beloved Wife, Mother, Friend.
Judith Ann O'Malley went to be with God on April 4, 2023, at the age of 79, after a courageous battle with cancer. She passed at home with her family by her side. Judy was born November 13, 1943, in the Spokane Valley to Frank and Vivian (Raine) Burke. She graduated from Holy Names Academy in 1962, and earned a degree in cosmetology out of high school. She met and married the love of her life, George, in 1964. They were devoted parishioners of St. Mary's Church in the Spokane Valley throughout their lives together.
After marrying, Judy worked for Farm Credit Bank for nine years, training regional offices on computer programs. After her children were raised, she worked at Spokane Falls Community College. She also worked as a devoted homemaker, wife, and mother throughout her adult life. Judy volunteered for Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery for years and for Hospice of Spokane for over 30 years. In later life, Judy volunteered regularly as a class leader for NAMI, influenced by her years of assisting her brother with his mental illness struggles. Giving her time to others was the hallmark of her life.
She was an outgoing and loving person, who thrived on making new friends and enjoyed the adventure of trying new things! Judy was an avid traveler, and loved hiking, golfing, biking, RV'ing, quilting, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 59 years, George; son, Michael, and his wife, Katie of Spokane, WA; and their children: Emily, Joseph, Liam and Abigail and her daughter, Kelly of Gleneden Beach, OR. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vivian and Frank; and both of her brothers: Paul and Ralph.
A Funeral Mass and luncheon to follow will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Spokane Valley, WA, on Saturday, April 29, at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hospice of Spokane, P.O. Box 2215, Spokane, WA, 99210.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
