Judy Couch

Judy "Gramma" Couch, 78, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at home in Rock Island, WA, surrounded by her family. She was born October 18, 1942, to Elmer and Helen Batliner in Central City, NE. She grew up and received her early education in Sunnyslope, WA, and graduated from Wenatchee High School.
Judy married Benny J. Couch on November 21, 1964, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wenatchee, WA. Judy’s greatest joys were her grandchildren and great-grandchild. One of her favorite sayings was, “Gramma’s house, Gramma’s rules.”
Her many talents included knitting, crafting, gardening, and meeting new friends. One of her best qualities was giving unconditional love. She was a member of Holy Apostles Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Ben Couch; daughters: Marti (Danny) Daniels and Lisa (David) Blue; two grandchildren: Kiley Blue and Parker Daniels; one great-grandchild, Emma Corter; sister, Dotty Jo Jaspers; cousin, Terri Mckay; dear friend, Linda Hively; and many nieces and nephews.
A Rosary will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements made by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
