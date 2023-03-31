Judy Graves
May 16, 1943 – March 17, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Judy Graves was born on May 16, 1943, in Spokane, WA. She was the first child born to Richard and Lillian Byrum. The family was later joined by two sons: Richard, Jr., and Douglas. She attended grade, middle, and high schools in Spokane before the family moved to Seattle, WA, where she graduated from Ingraham High School.
On October 2, 1961, Judy married Dorsey Ingram in Seattle, WA. They had four children: Cyndie, Tricia, Mike, and Scott. They started their married life in Seattle and later, moved to Wenatchee in 1968. They lived in Wenatchee until Dorsey and Judy moved with the boys to Japan in 1985. They were divorced shortly thereafter.
On February 14, 1987, Judy married Bud Graves in Yakima, WA. They first made their home in Yakima where Bud worked as a meteorologist and Judy worked in medical offices. She earned her Dietetic Technician (AA) degree at Yakima Valley College. Bud and Judy moved to Port Townsend, WA, in 1997, where they lived for eight years and then they moved to Sequim, WA, in 2005. They celebrated 36 years together in February of this year. Judy passed on March 17, 2023.
Judy lived her life with energy and devotion. She was positive and brought light and life to the world around her, even earning the nickname “Sunny” when she worked at a medical office in Wenatchee. She was adventuresome and enjoyed camping, water and snow skiing, swimming, and bicycling. She even earned her private pilot's license. She was kind and compassionate and loved giving of herself for others. Judy was a hard worker and enjoyed helping her children and grandchildren with projects such as painting, weeding, landscaping, gardening, and decorating. She especially loved reading books to her great-granddaughters and playing chase with them. She also loved coffee and daily outings for bakery treats. Judy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, and sister, as well as a dear friend to many.
She came to know Jesus as her Savior at 18 years old and she never looked away from him as her only real hope. She would tell her story of redemption readily and she genuinely hoped that all her family and friends would come to know the forgiveness and hope that can only be found in accepting Jesus'98382 sacrifice and atoning death for their salvation.
Judy is survived by her husband, Bud of Sequim, WA; daughters: Cyndie (Mike) Sueme, also of Sequim, WA, Tricia (Logan) Cleek of Wenatchee, WA; sons: John (Kae) Scott of Japan, and Naoko Scott; step-sons: David (Noni) Graves, Brian Graves; and grandchildren: Michael (Sara) Sueme, Alex (Lera) Cleek, Ian Cleek, Andrew Cleek, Nadya (Colin) Aiken, Jake Scott, Edward Scott, Angelica Scott, and Shinta and Adinda Graves; great-grandchildren: JohnMichael, Rosemary, Mila, Alana, Akiko, and Stella. She is also survived by her brothers: Richard (Suzie) Byrum, and Douglas (Sue) Byrum; and numerous cherished other family members. Judy was preceded in death by her preborn baby daughter; son, Mike Ingram; parents, Richard and Lillian Byrum; grandson, Daniel Sueme; and numerous other dear family members and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park in East Wenatchee on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the afternoon. A light meal will be provided following the service at a family member's home. A Memorial Service will be held at Dungeness Community Church in Sequim on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.