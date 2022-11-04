Judy (Heinz) Holzerland
February 5, 1941 – October 29, 2022
Judy (Heinz) Holzerland, 81, a 59 year East Wenatchee, WA, resident, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Saturday evening, October 29, 2022. She was born on February 5, 1941, in Wenatchee, WA, to the late Walter Sr. and Luella (Bainard) Heinz.
She met and was later married to Dale Holzerland, on February 4, 1961, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Everett, WA. They moved to East Wenatchee in 1963. Dale went to work for ALCOA Wenatchee Works and Judy went to work at Stemilt Fruit. Following her and Dale's retirement, they enjoyed traveling in their RV.
She was an enthusiastic mom, and you would often know she was in the stands at her children's sporting events when she would blow into her big red horn that she took to all their events. Judy beamed when she talked of her two sons and her daughter. As a family, they enjoyed several outings on the surrounding lakes and camping trips. Judy was the proud youngest sister in her family of nine, she loved her siblings and loved to be surrounded by her family. Judy was a simple woman that loved the occasional flash of driving around in her corvette and the songs of Elvis Presley.
Judy is survived by her husband, Dale Holzerland of 61 years; two of her children: Duane R. Holzerland, Ted L. Holzerland both of East Wenatchee, WA; son-in-law, Dewain Lund; two brothers: Walter Jr. (Darlene) Heinz, Richard (Kendice) Heinz; and sisters: Kathy Coriell, Lorraine Martin all of Wenatchee or East Wenatchee, WA; four grandchildren: Bridget (Nick) Johnson, Jake Lund (Kara Shook), Emile (Aaron) Wheeler, Clayton (McKenzie) Holzerland; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beautiful daughter, Tammy Lund (Holzerland); brother, Gary Heinz; and sisters: Janet Hester, Louis Fortune, June Gilstrap.
The funeral will be held Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park & Mausoleum, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Her family invites you to join them for her Celebration of Life following the Funeral at the Eagles, 1208 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, from 12:00 (noon) to 4:30 p.m.
