Judy Irene Spagnole was the daughter of K.R. and Midge Moore. She was born May 31, 1953, in Seattle, WA. Having received Jesus Christ as her Savior, she later felt the call of God as a young person to become a nurse. She attended Wenatchee Valley College and received her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Judy worked for Central Washington Hospital in a variety of capacities from patient care to unit secretary for many years and in other health care facilities in Wenatchee, WA. In 1990, she met Salvatore Spagnole and they were married on May 16, 1992. They lived in Malaga, WA, for a brief time and when her mother developed Alzheimers, they moved in to care for her until her death in 2006. Judy's nursing skills and family devotion were deeply treasured.
Judy and Sal enjoyed traveling in their camper trailer, trips to Hawaii, and several cruises. She supported Sal's participation in Amateur Radio and even got her own Ham Ticket KC7JNE. Part of the Ham activities they enjoyed were; Ham-Fests in the Pacific Northwest, the local Apple City Radio Club, and many other Ham events.
Throughout her adult life, Judy has endured numerous health challenges with grace. Her recent bout with cancer was no exception. During this ordeal, she remained composed, in love with Sal, and devoted to the Lord. On March 3, 2022, surrounded by family, Judy peacefully slipped from this life into heaven. Her legacy as a caring person lives on.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Salvatore Spagnole of Wenatchee, WA; a brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Marilyn Moore of Wenatchee, WA; two aunts; several cousins; and many friends who knew and loved her.
There will be a private family interment at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, but a Celebration of Life is planned for March 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Mid Valley Baptist Church, 8345 Stine Hill Rd., Dryden, WA. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
