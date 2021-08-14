Judy M. Hall

Judy M. Ogle Hall
Yakima, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Judy passed away on August 5, 2021, in Yakima, WA. She was born on June 5, 1944, in Wenatchee, WA, to W.M. “Bud” and Julia (Jude) Ogle. Judy was quite the sight at Waterville High School, lugging around a very large tuba despite her small stature. Her love of music transcended every age and phase of Judy’s life. After graduating in 1962, Judy studied music and education at Central Washington University and pursued graduate work at the University of Washington. She blessed her students, fellow faculty, and the school community, not only with her open and warm nature, but also with her talent as a pianist. She partnered with fellow teacher, Doris Gibbons, for over a decade to provide students grades K-12, with free access to extracurricular theatre and drama troupes. Through this volunteer work, Judy was able to teach the next generations passion for music and the arts, goal setting and self-discipline, and transport many of them to a fantastical world of creativity, while she built their confidence to pursue the big dreams she inspired. As Judy was capable of playing by ear, the choir’s musical ensembles were easily chopped, scaled, injected with witty pauses and humor, and completely transformed within the attention span of small children. Although she retired in 2000, after 33 years of formal primary school teaching, it was not uncommon for her former students to approach Judy with their families and relive their favorite performances with her in front of their spouses and children.
Judy never stopped playing. She graced whichever circles and communities she was in with her melodies on stages or, later in life, wafting down the hallway. Like a friendly smile inviting others at Orchard West out of their rooms to share their love of music and bygone stories, she would answer requests for old and new hits with an impromptu performance. Her family, friends, and former colleagues believe that she can now be found riding the rising melody of a piano wave up, up and away, somewhere over the rainbow, where the skies are blue, and the dreams that you dare to dream, really do come true.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother; and ex-husband. Judy is survived by a sister; brother; nieces and nephews; many other family members; and friends. We will forever appreciate a well performed piece of music because we know that, somewhere way up high, Judy loves it too.
Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
Written by a former student
- 1st grade graduate (1995)
- Choirs grades 2-10 (1996-2006)