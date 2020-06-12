Judy M. Vanatta
December 3, 1959 - June 3, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Judy Marie Mitchell Vanatta passed away in her home, surrounded by family on June 3, 2020. Judy was born December 3, 1959, at St. Martin’s Hospital in Tonasket, WA. She was the second of four children born to Ell and Martha Edens Mitchell.
Judy married Jerry Vanatta on May 28, 1977. They celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary this year. Judy and Jerry had two sons, Jeremy and Jesse, both of Wenatchee, WA. Judy loved the outdoors, water skiing, camping, and swimming. She was an avid gardener, nature lover, and never passed up a yard sale. Judy spent every moment she could outside and loved being with her grandchildren: Boyd, Avah, Olivia, Carmelo, Addison, Oliver, Ella, and Layla.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Ell and Martha Edens Mitchell. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Vanatta of Wenatchee, WA; sons: Jeremy and wife, Roxana Vanatta, and Jesse Vanatta both of Wenatchee, WA; brother, Les Mitchell of Colville, WA; sisters: Jennie Mitchell Richey of Imlay City, MI, LaShanna Mitchell Lundeby of Grand Forks, ND; and eight grandchildren.
Viewing will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA.