Julia Ceceile “Julie” Larsen
September 21, 1950 - February 15, 2022
Leavenworth, WA
Julia Ceceile (Mathena) Larsen passed peacefully on February 15, 2022. Julie lived with Alzheimers for eight years, and while the disease darkened our lives, her laughter and bright smile remained. Julie was born on September 21, 1950, in Leavenworth Hospital to Gladys and Cecil Mathena. The youngest of five siblings, Julie grew up surrounded by the chaos of a fun-loving family. She followed her father, Cecil, and brothers into law enforcement, pursuing a degree in Police Science from Washington State University and working in the court system throughout her life.
Julie met and, after considerable persuasion, married Elmer Herbert Larsen in 1971. They lived a short while in Cashmere, WA, before spending eight years in Vancouver, WA, where Julie enjoyed hunting for treasures at Portland's Saturday Market and spending time with family along the Oregon coast. Julie and Elmer enjoyed 50 years together, returning to Leavenworth, WA, in 1984.
Some of her happiest memories were made on the coast of Oregon, with the autumn leaves of New England, beside friends at Elro's Pizza, along the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland, and in visits to relatives in North Dakota. Julie and Elmer raised two children, Annie and Ben, and Julie cherished watching them grow.
Julie engaged in community activities and for years she devoted her time and efforts to the Leavenworth Friends of the Library. Julie loved garage sales; some of her greatest treasures were Leavenworth memorabilia. She loved crime novels, history, and old things (including Elmer). Nothing made her happier than a bath, a good book, and laughing with those she loved.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ramona; and brother, Michael. Remaining to celebrate her life and honor her memory are brother, Daryl (Louise); sister, Carolyn (Ron); husband Elmer; daughter, Annie (Aaron), son, Ben (Katie); grandchildren: Ava, Stella, Erik, Penny, and Teddy; many nieces; and nephews; and countless friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mountain Meadows in Leavenworth, WA, for their love and compassion.
A Graveside Service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Leavenworth, WA, on March 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with the Celebration of Julie's Life later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Julie's memory to local non-profit organizations: Leavenworth Friends of the Library, Mountain Meadows, the Leavenworth Museum. You are duly invited to view Julie's Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can share a memory with the family.
Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.