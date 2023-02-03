Julie Ann Keen
May 23, 1958 – January 10, 2023
Julie Ann Keen
May 23, 1958 – January 10, 2023
Chelan, WA
Julie was born May 23, 1958, in Seattle, WA, to Joseph and Alice Skubé, and is one of six siblings. She graduated from Glacier High School in 1976.
She married the love of her life, Ron Keen, on April 23, 1979, and together, they built an incredible life. They moved to Peshastin, WA, where she worked as a bookkeeper for Blue Bird Inc., and helped run the orchard behind their home with Ron. Moving to Chelan, WA, and finding her true passion in farming, they bought their own orchards and packing shed calling it Tree To You.
Her hobbies were fishing, (she always caught the biggest one) gardening, baking and decorating her home with treasures she found all over the country. She could find an antique store with her eyes closed.
The greatest gift Julie has ever known was raising her two boys, Jakob and Josef. She would pack them around the orchards and take them fishing starting from their infant years. During their school sporting years, you would find her in the stands cheering and feeding everyone around her. Her basket of goodies was always something you looked forward to. She was so proud of Joey being accepted into WSU, and Jakob, to the electrical apprentice program. They will continue to make her proud.
To know Julie was to be loved. She was always cooking and caring for everyone around her. Julie was a true gift to all that knew her. She will be greatly missed. When you see a hummingbird, think of Julie. She was the sunshine to so many. I love you more!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Alice; step-son, Jeremy Keen; two sisters; and one brother. Her memory lives on by her husband, Ronald Keen; sons: Jakob and Josef Keen; brother, Terry and his wife, Debbie Skube; sister, Mary Skube; and countless nieces and nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law; and dear friends who became family.
A Celebration of Life will be held this spring.
