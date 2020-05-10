Julie Ann Macleit

Julie Ann (Johnston) Mackleit
December 2, 1960 - March 25, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Julie Ann (Johnston) Mackleit, the best wife, mom, daughter, sister, and grandma, left this world on March 25, 2020. Julie was born December 2, 1960, in Wenatchee, WA, to Lyle and Ann Johnston. She grew up in Entiat, WA, living an energetic childhood with her brother, Steve. Julie went on to graduate from Entiat High School in 1979. Soon after high school, she met and eventually married her husband of 39 years, Michael, on March 7, 1981. The couple welcomed their only daughter, Allison, soon after.
Julie worked many jobs throughout her life, including years of factory sewing and working as a tailor. Where she truly found happiness in the workplace, were her 15 years working in the emergency room at Central Washington Hospital. She loved her job and treating her teammates with her culinary abilities.
Many adventures with her husband, Mike, and daughter, Allison, were had over the years enjoying the outdoors. There are countless memories of family vacations spent camping, fishing, and spitting sunflower seeds from the boat. Julie loved to fish, but she especially loved to out fish, Mike. Later, she was able to share her love of fishing with her grandsons, Easton and Keller, too. Julie also spent many years going on hunting trips with Mike, where they were able to explore the forest together and Julie was able to “wow” with her ability to make amazing meals on a wood stove.
Julie loved her family and friends and would truly do anything for anyone. She took the best care of us and we will miss her more then any words can express. We will miss her smile, laugh, sarcasm, advice, knowledge, cooking abilities, and her ability to navigate anything with a positive, laid back attitude.
Though her adventures in life were cut much shorter than anticipated, she will continue to go on many adventures in her family members hearts.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.