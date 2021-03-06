Julie Ann Murdock
Entiat, WA
Julie Anne Murdock, 64, of Entiat, WA, passed away on February 21, 2021, after a hard-fought ten year battle with ALS. The second oldest of four children, Julie was born on April 3, 1956, in Wenatchee, WA, to Bob and Katharine Murdock. She joined her older brother, Earl, and soon to follow, were her younger sisters: Andrea and Tracey.
Julie grew up on Eastmont Ave., in East Wenatchee, WA. She attended Eastmont schools, graduating from Eastmont High School, in 1974. She was an honor student, and greatly enjoyed art.
As a child, and beyond, Julie spent a great deal of time on Badger Mountain, where her grandparents operated a wheat and cattle ranch. Horses were an important part of Julie's life from her earliest days, and remained so throughout her life. She enjoyed being around cattle. She also enjoyed team roping, brandings, packing in the mountains, and basically anything on horseback. Julie loved Montana, especially packing into the Bob Marshall Wilderness with close friends.
In the early 1980's, Julie married Rick Toland, and in 1984, their son, Aaron, was born. They settled in the Malaga, WA, area, on a place big enough for Julie's horses.
Many might remember Julie from her brown uniform, and the large brown "package car". As the first woman driver at the Wenatchee terminal, her 30-year career with UPS took her on all routes, except the Lake Wenatchee route. When Julie accrued enough seniority, she bid on the Badger Mountain route, which she enjoyed for many years. It was on this route, she learned how to not get stuck (most of the time!), being no stranger to tire chains.
By 2002, Julie had taken a liking to mules (It happens....no one knows exactly why!). Another fan of long-ears overheard her talking about her mule one Friday night outside a meeting they both had attended at a Cashmere church. He introduced himself, and two years later, in 2004, Julie married John Craven.
This was the beginning of an adventure that took them all over the West to horse and mule events, their favorite being Bishop (California) Mule Days. These excursions often had side trips attached, to ghost towns, museums, saddle shops, Harley shops, and even a cemetery or two. They took a different route every year they went, and the joy was definitely in the journey.
In 2010, Julie and John moved from Malaga to the Entiat Valley, where John had previously lived for many years. Affectionately called The Last Resort, their home on the river was large enough to accommodate their mules, Sara Lee and Rio, a dog, a cat, and several turkeys that were kind enough to let them move in! Julie loved the Entiat Valley, and the people in it. For a while, she served as secretary of the Entiat Trail and Saddle Club. She was a member of the Entiat Friends Church, where she served as an elder, up until her passing. Her unrelenting faith in God, and positive attitude remained strong, even in very difficult times. Her sparkling eyes, quick wit, and perfect sense of humor, were a welcome addition anywhere she went, and stayed with her until her time here on earth was done.
Julie is survived by her husband, John of Entiat, WA; son, Aaron Toland; step-daughter, Emily Toland Pugh; step-daughters: Chelsey Craven and Lindsay Craven (husband, Jeff Greenwood); step-son, Matthew Craven; mother, Katharine Murdock; brother, Earl Murdock (Leticia); sister, Andrea Duncan (Burt); sister, Tracey Lewis (Tony); and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Murdock, in 2000.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the entire staff at RiverWest Assisted Living in Wenatchee for their two years of loving care. You are the best! God truly does work through people!
A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date, with details to be published at that time. Those who wish, may make a donation in Julie's name to the ALS Association at https://donate.als.org/ or to the charity of your choice.