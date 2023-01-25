Julie Ann Sauve went home to the Lord, and the horse pastures of Heaven, on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born February 17, 1951, to Muriel and Stearl Grubb. Julie grew up in Wenatchee on the Grubb family farm, and later, graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1969. In August of 1970, Julie married Tom Sauve until his passing in 1981. She was a dedicated specialty sales person at Wilbur Ellis for 40 years, before her retirement in 2016. Julie was known for her love of all animals, especially her horses. She was a lifetime member of the Appleatchee Riders, and was a successful competitor in the Patterned Speed Horse Association and Washington State Horsemen. She found joy in teaching others about horses, and her words of encouragement could always be heard from the stands at horse shows. Julie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, watching westerns, playing with her beloved labradors, and riding her horse companions. She was known for her contagious smile and laugh, and she always offered a shoulder to those in need. Her love was certainly fierce, which touched the lives and hearts of many. Julie was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother, Don. She is survived by her sister, Vikki (Mike) Hopkins; and brothers: Russ (MerryLynn) Grubb, Tom Grubb; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held this Spring.