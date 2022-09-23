Julie Campbell 6 hrs ago 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Julie CampbellNovember 5, 1964 – September 17, 2022Wenatchee, WAMs. Julie leaves behind family and friends and is considered, by many, a "Wenatchee Legend". Her sweet spirit will shine on in the hearts of many.No funeral arrangements at this time. To plant a tree in memory of Julie Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Julie Campbell Many Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary View Special Section