Julie Karyl “GiGi” McCunn
July 20, 1943 – May 31, 2022
Cashmere, WA
Julie Karyl “GiGi” McCunn, 78, entered into God's loving arms surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Maple Lodge in Wenatchee, WA. Julie was a lifetime resident of Cashmere, WA, and the Wenatchee Valley. She was born on July 20, 1943, in Aurora, IL, to parents, Don and Carroll McCune. She was raised in Cashmere by her mother, Carroll Stokes, and her step-father, John Stokes. She graduated from Cashmere High School in 1961. She left the Cashmere and Wenatchee Valley's for Seattle, WA, right after she graduated high school, to look for employment and live with her best friend, Wilma Schroeder. She worked downtown Seattle as a paralegal secretary at the Smith Tower.
While in Seattle, in September of 1967, Julie was set up on a blind date with the love of her life, Bill McCunn. Bill was a trooper cadet in the Wenatchee Valley. He was talking with mom about where he was working and how much he loved the area, and mom just smiled. The rest, as they say, is history. They were married in Seattle on November 8, 1968. They had two daughters: Kimberly Renee, born June 24, 1969, and Staci Marie, born on September 14, 1971.
They moved back to the Wenatchee Valley on August 1, 1973. Julie was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandma, great-grandma, and friend. She was known for her infectious laugh and brilliant smile. She was compassionate, kind, gentle, funny, filled with faith, and loved with her heart and soul.
Julie is survived by her husband, William McCunn; daughters: Kimberly Gullett and her husband, Loyd of Wenatchee, WA, and their children and families: Alexxis, Kimmie, Mike and Samantha, Staci Wertenberger and her husband, Jay of West Richland, WA, and their children: Hailee and Nicole. She was also survived by her brother, Brian Stokes and his wife, Nour of Cashmere, WA, and daughters: Krishia and Kristina; and half-siblings: Zane, Clint, and Grace McCune. Julie is survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. Julie was preceded in death by her father, Don McCune; her mother, Carroll Stokes; her step-father, John Stokes; and her brother, Alan McCune.
The family wishes to thank the staff, who became family in 25 short days, at Maple Lodge in Wenatchee, WA. We thank you for your gentle, loving care. We would also like to thank Rick Phillips of Chapel of the Valley, for all their gentle care they provided for both Julie and our family. We are forever grateful.
A Rosary will be said for Julie on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, at 7:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass in Celebration of Julie's Life will be on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, at 11:00 a.m. There will be a Reception at the church immediately following the Celebration. Memorial Contributions in Julie's name may be made to: Maple Lodge AFH, 1738 Maple St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Arrangements under the directions of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, www.chapelofthevalley.com.