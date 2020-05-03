Julie Villani
May 1, 1956 – April 23, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Julie Ann (Nemeth) Villani, age 63, died peacefully in loving arms, at her home in Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday morning, April 23, 2020 as a relief from an extended battle with endometrial cancer. Born as a May Day baby, May 1, 1956, to Stephen and Norma Nemeth, she embodied sunshine and the vibrancy of spring throughout her life. Julie attended Redmond High School and graduated in 1974. Shortly thereafter, she married Joseph Simonet and gave birth to three children.
Julie lived in several towns including Redmond, WA, Vashon Island, WA, Chelan, WA, and Wenatchee, WA, as well as Manitou Springs, CO and Northfield, MN. She was known and recognized for her productivity, creativity, and passion as a cake decorator, most notably at the Costco bakery in East Wenatchee, WA, for 23 years, until retiring in 2019.
Following 25 years of marriage with Joseph Simonet, Julie chose a new turn in life. Tom Villani was fortunate to meet Julie at an art presentation by a sculptor at Wenatchee Valley College. Both were fascinated by the process of molding “life” from raw materials, such as stone, and soon found they were shaping a new life together.
They enjoyed travel together, reaching further afield to experience new aspects of life, cultures, and art in other countries including many parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Canada, and the U.S., by car, motorcycle, plane, and cruise ship. Those many trips were the warm up to the extensive travel planned for retirement, with immediate sights set on Panama, Spain, Portugal, Italy, France, and Greece.
Julie was a great representative and supporter of the Central Washington wine industry, enthusiastically visiting local tasting rooms, and developing an incredible palate for the nuances of many varietals with little formal training. She was an eager wine student through the natural process of sampling.
Julie will be especially remembered as a loving mother to her children, an attentive, deeply caring friend, a warm and welcoming hostess, and an incredibly patient, trusting, and generous spouse. She gave unconditional love freely to so many and brightened innumerable days with a radiant smile, kind words, and a huge heart. Despite many life struggles, hardships, and pain, her smile never dimmed.
Julie is survived by her husband, Tom Villani of Wenatchee, WA; children: Carly (Deshon) Parker of Bothell, WA, Maxx (Muriel) of Brooklyn, NY, and Josie of Philadelphia, PA; sister, Cathy (Craig) Koppenberg of Butte, MT; and brother, Kevin (Treva) Nemeth of Billings, MT, and several cousins; nephews; and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Les; and aunt, Ferne.
Julie’s smile welcomed everyone and turned strangers into loyal friends. And all would receive a hug.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a date, time, and place to be determined once large social gatherings are allowed again. While Julie excelled at drawing people to her, she would also respect the need to avoid close contact during a pandemic.
Arrangements are assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to view an online tribute for Julie Villani at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to share a memory, leave a condolence, or bask in the glow one more time of her amazing, beautiful smile. Memorial contributions or donations are welcome for the Palliative Care and Hospice program of Confluence Health Foundation, 518 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801.
Special thanks are due to the nursing team of the Confluence Health Oncology Department.