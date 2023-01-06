Juliette “Jolly” Ann Seyster
Febuary 28, 1938 – December 31, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Jolly Ann Seyster, age 84, passed peacefully on New Year's Eve Day, surrounded by family. Born Juliette “Jolly” Ann Sachs, her ancestors were pioneers and original settlers of the Wenatchee Valley, she descended from a family of wheat farmers and cattle ranchers, raised with traditional family values, and hard work ethics.
She had a wonderful childhood, helping her mother cook for the crew on the wheat farms, riding horses, and music lessons, she played the piano beautifully. In 1956, she became the Wenatchee Valley Apple Blossom Queen, with Princesses Trina Hansen, and Carol Sutton. Each girl married their escorts, and stayed married for over 50 years. She attended the University of Washington, and pledged to the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, where she made lifelong friends.
In 1958, she married her high school sweetheart, Alvin “Butch” Seyster. They shared many activities together, including downhill skiing, tennis, entertaining and dancing; they could clear a dance floor with their jitterbug moves! They spent summers at Lake Wenatchee at the Seyster family cabin, and then in the early 70's, began spending summers at Lake Chelan, WA. Family and friends lucky enough to spend time there will forever cherish the gatherings at the lake, and Jolly's incredible hospitality. She made every occasion special.
She began a real estate career at Barnett Real Estate and finished her career with Windermere Real Estate. She was a top producing realtor in the valley, known for being energetic, kind, fair and honest. She worked in real estate for 41 years, retiring at age 80.
She had a passion for service, giving her time to the Hospital Guild, Follie's Show Fundraisers, Performing Arts Center,and constant acts of kindness to friends and family. A common theme shared by all family members as they reflect on her character and personality, was that she was a an example of integrity, class, joy, hard work, positive attitude, kindness, and lived up to her happy name in every way. She made every birthday, holiday and family gathering a special event. She was a wonderful cook and baker, many have tried, but cannot duplicate her recipes; just assume you should add extra butter! She honored family traditions and was committed to preserving and sharing family history. She was a best friend to so many because she made every person feel like they were so special.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin “Butch” Seyster; her parents, Morris amd Helen Sachs; and her brother, John Sachs. She is survived by her son, Tim (Cindy) Seyster; daughter, Jill (Jerry) Sernoffsky; grandchildren: Morgan (Josh) Griffin, TJ Seyster, Devin Sernoffsky and Niki (Bob) Boroughs, great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Nicholas, and Johnathan Griffin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.; she was a passionate fan of the arts. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the spring when the apples are in blossom. Arranegements assistied by Chapel of the Valley, East Weantchee, WA.