June Ann Craig, 78, of Waterville, WA, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. She was born June 19, 1943, in Humphrey, NE, to Nicholas Batliner and Florence (Leffers) Batliner. June and her family came from Humphrey to Orondo, WA, by train, during the war, in 1944. She attended school in Orondo and East Wenatchee, WA. June and Bobby Craig were married at Coeur d’Alene, ID, on August 23, 1958, made their first home in Orondo, and raised three children together. They later moved to Waterville in 1980.
June worked many years for Auvil Fruit and when she retired, she enjoyed canning and food preservation. She loved teaching all who wanted to learn the art of canning. She also enjoyed volunteering at the NCW Fair in the canning booth.
June was a very giving person who loved people and loved to serve. She reflected her love for her Lord and heart through her serving. People that came to know June, quickly referred to her as "Grandma June" and became part of the family. Everyone she met was truly welcomed and loved by her. She brought us all together.
June is survived by her sister, Maxine Melcher; daughter, Pamela M. Abutbol (Dan Augustson); two sons: Daniel D. (Teresa) Craig and Donald L. (Filena) Craig; six grandchildren: Shy Ann (Kyle) White, Ashley N. (Nicholas) Batten, Nicholas S. (Leigha) Craig, and Callie L. Craig; six great-grandchildren: Maddelyn Gibbs, Olivia Gibbs, Todd Batten, Samantha Batten, Rachel Batten, and Evangeline White. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Craig; parents, Nicholas and Florence Batliner; and sisters, Gloria Hinderer and Darlene Fry.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Calvary Crossroads Church, 1301 Maple St., Wenatchee, WA. Concluding services and a gathering of friends and family will meet for a luncheon. A burial will follow at the Orondo Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
