On Saturday, October 29, 2022, June B. Alto of Wenatchee, WA, passed away at the young age of 96. She is survived by her sons: Jim, Steve, and David Alto; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; along with her siblings: Dixie Ryan, Georgia Riggleman, Jim and Robby Hilliard. She is predeceased by her husband, Arthur I. Alto; son, Arthur R. Alto; brother, Gary Hilliard; and her great-grandson, Grant Burillo.
What you might not know about June: she bowled for over 40 years, only retiring from bowling at the age of 90. June enjoyed watching golf, bowling, and especially enjoyed watching tennis on TV, when she wasn't spending time with family. And yes, even at the age of 96 years old, she enjoyed playing a good card game of Pinochle, when she could round up enough people to play.
While her husband, Arthur I. Alto was fighting in WWII in the Army Airforce, June worked for Boeing, helping to build the planes that helped win the war. Yes, June was a real “Rosie the Riveter.”
June will be cremated and didn't wish to have a service, so please use this time to remember those memories that you created with her. Please leave thoughts and memories in our online guestbook at https://www.jonesjonesbetts.com/. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of June Alto as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.