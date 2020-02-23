June E. Mallett
Wenatchee, WA
June E. Mallett, 95, passed away on February 14, 2020. She will be deeply missed by those lives she touched. Her kind spirit, her faith, and love of her family made a lasting impact on those she came into contact with. June was born to Oliver and Edna Aldrich, on April 23, 1924, in Marienthal, KS. She lived in several cities around Colorado through high school. In March of 1941, June met Glen Mallett and they were married on June 29, 1941.
June and Glen moved to Long Beach, CA. She was a housewife, mother, and worked at JCPenneys for several years. In November of 1942, their son, Dennis was born. They moved to Wenatchee, WA, in the summer of 1945. In May of 1947, their youngest son, Keith, was born. In 1953, they bought and remodeled their one and only home in the Wenatchee Valley and raised their family.
During her life, June was willing to adventure to Alaska and Mexico with her husband. She enjoyed spending time at the ocean with her sister, Juanita, and raising her family. June loved to play cards with her friends every week. She was a huge fan of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in tennis, and a dedicated Seattle Mariners fan. In her words, babies, good news, home runs, baby animals, safe returns, and seeing loved ones, were things that made her smile. She spent time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was so pleased to get to meet her one great-great-grandchild before her passing.
June was preceded in death by her father; mother; sister; brother; husband, Glenn Mallett, and son, Keith. She is survived by her son, Dennis Mallett; two granddaughters: April Waterbury and Sunny Savage; six great-grandchildren: Whitney, Stephanie, MaryJo, Mathew, John, Tanner; and one great-great-grandchild, Asher; and cousins.
Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.