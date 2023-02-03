June Kay Allen
June 2, 1923 – January 2, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of June Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
June Kay Allen
June 2, 1923 – January 2, 2023
East Wenatchee, WA
June Kay Allen was born on June 2, 1923, and passed away in East Wenatchee, WA, on January 2, 2023. Almost a full 100 years; quite an amazing endurance. Something her life knew was endurance, having been born in Kulm, ND, and her many stories and photos of winter storms unlike any of her children endured. Her life was filled with many interests and careers throughout several states; from the State Department in Washington D.C. during the early years of World War II, to professional secretarial positions. She was best known for being a creative artist and cake decorator. She retired from the Baker's Union having spent the largest part of her life in that profession and where she met her late husband, James Allen. Her children's wedding cakes were all designed, decorated, and baked by her. She and Jim moved back to the Wenatchee Valley in the early 1990's to be close to her children and grandchildren. It didn't take long for her to gather up knitting friends and start a knitting club. She proceeded to knit professionally for Nordstrom's and Eddie Bauer with hats, sweaters, slippers etc... She also took painting classes, and she and Jim became members of the Wenatchee Adventist Church, baking for their events, large and small. It didn't take long for the two of them to take up “RV'ing” and traveling with friends in the Good Sam Club. June had also traveled extensively throughout the world with her mother on cruises and tours throughout Europe, Egypt and Asia. June had a great sense of humor and was a fun, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be greatly missed. She also was known to be a master of the Crab Cracker. There was no friend or person in need that she would turn away. Her grandchildren adored her. Her belief in Jesus Christ gave us all direction and unconditional love.
We are so grateful to her caregivers the last few years at the Cherry Blossom Adult Family Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex Stockman and Elizabeth Blackmore; brother, Victor Stockman; sister, Gloria Harrison; and her beloved husband, James R. Allen. She is survived by her sons: Tom Smithson (Kathy), Richard Smithson (Lainie), Gary Smithson (Terry); and her only daughter, Kathy (Kat) Smithson; a special step-daughter, Teresa Allen (Charlie); five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life is being planned on what would have been her 100th birthday, June 2, 2023. Arrangements by Jones and Jones Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.