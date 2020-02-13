June Kiedrowski
June 21, 1935 - February 9, 2020
Omak, WA
June Taylor Kiedrowski was born June 21, 1935, in Rison, AR, to her parents, George Samuel Taylor and Emma Susan Woods Taylor. Her family moved to Okanogan County in 1945. June graduated from Omak High School. She worked as a telephone operator, and she also worked as a clerk at Sears Catalog in Omak, and at Mid-Valley Hospital.
June married the love of her life, Art Kiedrowski on October 15, 1955. She was the last charter member of the Okanogan Faith Missionary Baptist Church.
June is survived by her children: David Kiedrowski and Diane Gilmer; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Becie Knabe of Everett, WA; and brother, Bill Taylor of Olympia, WA. June was preceded in death by her husband, in 2014; sister, Winona Robles; and her parents.
Services will be held Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel, 2547 Elmway St., Okanogan, WA, 98840. A Graveside Service will be held immediately after, at Omak Memorial Cemetery, 2517 Elmway St., Okanogan, WA, 98840.