Junie Vee McGrath
Wenatchee, WA
Junie Vee McGrath, age 90, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on August 10, 2019. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she is now an angel in Heaven. She was born on June 8, 1929, and grew up in Sheridan, AR. After she graduated from high school, she moved with her parents and many brothers and sisters to Brewster, WA. It was in Brewster, that she met and fell in love with Emerson McGrath. They were married on October 3, 1948, eventually making their home in Mansfield, WA, and raising two daughters: Linda Kay and Christi Lyn.
In 1980, Junie and Emerson moved to Wenatchee, where they enjoyed a new home known for Emerson and Junie’s love for landscaping and beautiful surroundings. They also were able to travel throughout the United States and visit with Christi’s family in Europe. In 2018, due to health issues, Junie moved to Yorktown, VA, to be with her daughter and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emerson; and daughter, Linda Kay Henry of Bothell WA. She is survived by her daughter, Christi (Larry) Buckingham of Yorktown VA; son-in-law, Michael Henry of Bothell, WA; grandsons: Don Matthiesen, Jesse (Mackenzie) Henry, Scott (Peggy) Buckingham, Craig (Amanda) Buckingham; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Carrol (Pat) Crutchfield of Orange, CA.
Funeral Services will be held at the Columbia River Fellowship Church (Grange Hall), 30 1st St., Mansfield, WA, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Graveside Service. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home of Wenatchee, WA.