Junior Saul Hamilton was born on June 9, 1999, and passed away unexpectedly at just 23 years old, in Wenatchee, WA, on Easter morning, 2023.
Junior is survived by his mother and father, Fabiola and Daniel Hamilton. He will forever be remembered by and live on through his brothers: Eduardo, Ryko, and William. He is survived and loved by his grandparents, William and Dianne Hamilton, and Francisca Escareno and Silvano Cabrera; aunts: Kathryn DeVane Hamilton, Catalina Marmolejo and Ramona Marmolejo; uncles: Mark Hamilton, Gavin O'Neill, Jose Marmolejo, Jesus Marmolejo and Javier Marmolejo. Junior's uncle, Ruben Marmolejo, predeceased him.
Junior's famous smile accompanied everything he was passionate about: throwing his amazing curveball on the baseball field, crooning for the Wenatchee Mariachi Huenachi, his wanderlust to discover the world through travel, and the serenity he felt with his family and friends at the beach, fishing and jet skiing.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee, WA, commencing at 11:30 a.m. with a viewing at 10:30 a.m. Please leave your thoughts and memorions on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee,WA.
