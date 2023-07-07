Justin Miles Kunzmann
April 1, 1980 - June 15, 2023
Justin Miles Kunzmann
April 1, 1980 - June 15, 2023
East Wenatchee, WA
Justin Miles Kunzmann entered this world on April 1, 1980, in Lynnwood, WA, and departed this life on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in the Med Star Washington Hospital Center of Washington, D.C., having attained the age of 43 years.
Justin, the son of Fredrick Bowler Kunzmann and Catherine Elysa (Ozbolt) Kunzmann, spent most of his childhood in Bellingham, WA. The family moved to East Wenatchee, WA, where he graduated from Eastmont High School. He furthered his education at Washington State University in Pullman, WA, and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology.
While attending Washington State University, Justin met Joya Christine Melcher. They began dating and married on September 26, 2004, in Oak Harbor, WA, and were blessed with two girls, Bella and Hailey.
Following graduating from WSU, Justin entered the United States Army and served his country faithfully until the time of his passing. He had attained the rank of Master Sergeant and earned numerous awards and commendations, to include the Bronze Star Medal.
In his spare time, Justin enjoyed anything that had to do with water: being on the ocean, snorkeling, kayaking, etc. He also loved to play golf, go camping, and hiking; basically, he was a true outdoorsman. He also enjoyed reading, map-making, and studying topography. Most importantly, he loved his family, and especially, enjoyed times spent with his girls. He will be sadly missed, but fondly remembered by all those that knew and loved him.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Joya C. Kunzmann; two children: Bella Kunzmann and Hailey Kunzmann of St. Robert, MO; father, Fred Kunzmann of East Wenatchee, WA; brother, Eli Kunzmann of Ellensburg, WA; father-in-law, John Melcher (Shannon) of Rio Ranchero, NM; mother-in-law, Eve Melcher (John Wunderlich) of Drake, CO; two nephews: Whalen and William and their mother, Olivia; several other relatives and friends. Justin was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Kunzmann; uncle, James “Jim” Kunzmann; and his Kunzmann and Ozbolt grandparents.
Even though he is gone from our sight, Justin's love of country and family will live on in our hearts forever.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
