Kara Lee (Muasau) Barnett
March 2, 1974 – April 30, 2022
Tonasket, WA
Kara Lee Barnett was born March 2, 1974, in Moses Lake, WA, to Leland and Jeanie (Hogan) Barnett. The family moved to Brewster, WA, in 1975. While living there, her brothers, Timothy and Thomas, were born. Kara's lifelong mission began; to love, care for, and protect them, always putting their needs before her own. In 1981, the family moved to Tonasket, WA. Kara attended most of her school years in Tonasket, moving to Auburn, WA, for a few years, and then returned home and graduated in 1993, from Tonasket High School. Life was often hard for Kara, as she was bullied and judged for her size, but her heart was as big as she was. Kara was an overcomer, and because of Jesus in her life, a great forgiver. She was involved in Sunday school, Swim Team, Conconully Camp, choir, Young Life, and Worship. Kara began singing at an early age, and often shared her beautiful voice and loving personality with others. She loved people and was our most precious gift. Kara attended Ecola Hall in Cannon Beach, OR, where she received a degree in Intensive Bible Training. While there, she went on a mission to Mexico, thus beginning her lifelong love for the Spanish families and language.
Upon returning home, she worked at Chief Tonasket, EPIC, Migrant Day Care, Early Head Start, Catholic Family, and ran her own licensed day care. She loved her children and their families and was always so pleased to be remembered as their Maestra. Kara later decided, she could make a difference in these organizations, and pursued an AA from Multnomah University in Portland, OR, studying Spanish. In 2005, after her grandma Barnett died, she returned home and received her BA degree in Human Development from WSU, and her Masters from Gonzaga University in Organizational Leadership. Kara completed these online as she helped care for her “Bonka” (grandfather). Youth Groups, Worship Team, and letter writing filled her spare time for the next few years. She completed her music career singing beautiful harmony with her dad and brother, Thomas. They made a family CD and Kara later wrote her own songs with Thom, and together, made one. At an early age, Kara learned the art of corresponding from her grandma Barnett. She wrote and sent thousands of cards and well wishes over her lifetime. Christmas was her favorite, and she would send between 250-400 cards with her own encouraging words added to them. She had a large base of family and friends which grew through prison ministry and Facebook, remembering and responding to every occasion in her people's lives. If you were a recipient of her kindness, consider yourself blessed. Because of her love of correspondence, she met and married Fono Muasau in 2011. They recently separated in January of 2022.
While living and working in the Renton, WA, area, Kara suffered a pulmonary embolism that saddled both lungs. This near-death experience began a downward spiral in her health that continued with many other health complications. Although we are so terribly saddened by her death, we rejoice that she is no longer suffering. She is in the arms of her beloved Savior, Jesus.
Kara is survived by her parents: Leland and Jeanie; brother, Timothy (Shannon), and Auntie Kara's beloved twins: Dane and Caden; and her precious, Adalyn. Her baby brother, Thomas, and his most precious daughters: Kristalyn, Miah, and Evalynn. She loved you all so very much and loved being your auntie. Hogan side: grandmother, Ann Hogan-Anderson (Sid); aunts and uncles: Susan (Terry) Wright, Cheryl (Bob) MacPherson; cousins: Phillip Wright, and Marcus (Kristen) Wright. Barnett side: aunts and uncles: Herbert (Evie) Barnett, Phyllis Barnett, Sharon Barnett, Timothy (Alicia) Barnett, David (Anne) Barnett; great-uncles, Happy and Ronald Gere; cousins: Michael (Jennifer) Barnett, Amy Barnett, Douglas Barnett, Jason (Shelly) Barnett. Shelly, Daniel (Andria), Jennifer Huston, Lisa (Derek) Lewis, Lindsay (Cole) Grode. Kara was preceded in death by her grandparents: Marcus Hogan, Windom, and Miriam Barnett, and her uncle, Daniell Barnett.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., in the Tonasket High School Commons. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tonasket Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 79, Tonasket, WA, 98855. They were instrumental in her care and transports over the years, and Kara loved them dearly. Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory, Oroville, WA, is in care of arrangements.