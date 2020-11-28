Karen Becker
East Wenatchee, WA
Karen Becker, our loved mother, grandmother, and wife, passed away Friday September 4, 2020. Her passing was peaceful, with her family at her side. Karen had a strong faith in God and said on several occasions, while she would miss us all dearly, she was ready to go, and she was happy she would be able to be with dad again.
Karen was born and raised in Chicago, IL, to Fred and Clara Zeitler. For a time, the family moved to Grand Forks, ND, to work and live on the family farm. Karen attended grade school in a one room schoolhouse, while in Grand Forks. Her father, after a few years, decided he needed to move them back to Chicago for better opportunities, so for Karen's teen years, she went to Anderson High School, where she graduated, and then went on to college. She worked at a local Chicago area bank, while she went to school. About a year later, her brother, Gene, convinced her to move to Fairbanks, AK, where he was living. Without hesitation, she made the move. Not long after she arrived in Fairbanks, she used her banking experience and applied for work at Alaska National Bank. As fate had it, she was hired by a handsome young man named Don Becker. They were married on December 18, 1965. Not long after, Karen and Don were blessed with their daughter, Andrea, born September 13, 1966, and shortly after a son, Craig, born April 12, 1968.
In 1972, Don was offered a position as Vice President of Central Washington Bank in Wenatchee, WA. The offer was too good to pass up, so off they went. By 1975, they decided they needed a change and moved to Sisters, OR, where they owned and operated the Sisters Market grocery store and clothing store. Karen also got to start a ceramic shop, where she taught classes on making and designing all things ceramic. After several great years in Sisters, Don was again pursued by Central Washington Bank to come back, so in 1978, the family was back in Wenatchee. This time, Karen was able to be a stay-at-home mom! When the kids were in school, Karen kept busy with several bowling leagues, volunteer work at the hospital, and she helped Don and the crew, run the Elks club bingo. She also was an avid gamer and often had family game nights and game weekends, with her brother, Gene, and his family.
Karen and Don tried a brief retirement to Carson City, NV, in the 1980's, but still weren't done challenging themselves, so in 1988, they opened up both the Subway restaurants in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee. Even though they loved the people they saw every day and all the employees who worked for them, the long days were getting to be too much, so in 1998, they decided to sell the Subways and enjoy a real retirement in Carson City. Karen honed her crochet skills and spent hours making many things for friends and family. Karen and Don also enjoyed evenings at the casino playing bingo. They made several friends there and spent many hours with them, gaming and enjoying the area. They also found The First Christian Church, which became one of their favorite places. Karen would often talk about the great people she and Don met there and the positive impact they had on their lives.
After many years enjoying their retirement, they decided to make one last move and come back to East Wenatchee, to spend their last years close to their children. They would often have everyone over for dinner and games. Karen was also able to get to spend time with both her brothers, thanks to Fraine being able to make the trip to Wenatchee, and Gene being just over the mountains. This was a special time for her and them. She loved looking at pictures of all of them together and talking about how much she enjoyed their time together.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Don (2016); parents, Fred and Clara (1996); brother, Gene (2017), and his wife, Fran (2010). Karen is survived by her daughter, Andrea/Chris (Becker) Sharp; son, Craig Becker; brother, Fraine (Sonja) Zeitler; grandchildren; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; nephews; many close friends; and her special four legged "kids”: Rambo and Rocky.
No service will be held and at Karen and the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, at https://www.wenatchee
humane.org/donate or Wenatchee Valley Hospital Hospice at 1020 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.