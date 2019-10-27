Karen Bomstead Whitmore
Wenatchee, WA
Karen Bomstead Whitmore, 87, a 61-year resident of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. She was born on February 17, 1932, in Tacoma, WA, to Olive and Edward Bomstead. She was a true Norwegian through and through. Her grandfather, Gustav Bomstead, was a Norwegian sailor aboard a Norwegian sailing vessel. When it docked in Tacoma in the 1880’s, he jumped ship and stayed in the U.S. in the Tacoma area. Karen’s mother’s family immigrated from Bergan, Norway. to the United States in the late 1800’s, and settled in the Tacoma area.
Karen grew up in Seattle, WA, in the Laurelhurst area. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1950, and from the University of Washington, where she was an Alpha Phi, in 1954. After graduation from college, she began a career as a secretary at a time when all work was done by shorthand and typewriters; No computers. Her work took her to Hurst Advertising, associated with the Seattle P-I.
In 1956, she renewed her acquaintance with Dave Whitmore, who was a law school student at that time. They married in 1957, and after his graduation in 1958, they moved to Wenatchee, where they have lived ever since, during 62 years of marriage.
Karen’s father taught her to ski when she was in her early teens. They skied on Mount Rainier. She loved to ski and skied her whole life. She taught skiing at Squilchuck State Park and then, at Mission Ridge, until arthritis required her to slow down. When she could no longer put her ski boots on, she switched to cross-country skiing. To say she was always active is an understatement. In addition to skiing, she and Dave took up sailing. They sailed Puget Sound, The Caribbean Islands, Italy, and Greece. Karen loved to travel.
After their first son, Stuart, was born in 1958, Karen continued to work and be the homemaker. When their daughter, Megan, was born in 1959, she continued to work and be the homemaker. As the two kids grew, she ceased working and became a full-time homemaker and community activist. She was always involved in community affairs and activities. Their third son, John (now deceased), was born in 1965.
Karen is survived by her husband of 62 years, David Whitmore; son, Stuart A. Whitmore; daughter, Megan Whitmore; and brother, Carl E. Bomstead.
At Karen’s request there will be no services. Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.
