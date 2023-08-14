Karen Elaine Atkerson (Wolfe)

Karen unexpectedly passed away on the morning of Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 1:15 a.m., at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA. She was born on June 4, 1949, to Carter H. Wolfe and Mildred "Shirley" Wolfe (Deal) in Spokane Valley, WA.
Karen loved family and demonstrated that love throughout the years, sending her son, nieces and nephews to camp. She would be there for good times and sometimes not so good. You always had a place to stay in Wenatchee.
She had many “close” friendships. She will be missed terribly. We can feel better that she has joined her parents and wonderful grandchild, Rustin.
Karen married Bruce Atkerson of Lind, WA, on December 16, 1972. They later moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1975. Wenatchee has always been their home.
For many years, Karen taught aerobics at the YMCA and later, senior aerobics at the Wenatchee Senior Center. She planned and hosted trips for seniors, which involved flights or traveling in her motorhome.
Karen fostered as many as 130 kittens, partnering with the Wenatchee Humane Society. This involved waking every few hours to bottle feed and clean their messes. When she would have several kittens, Bruce was enlisted to help! They were then potty trained and taught to be around people, preparing them for adoption. She personally ensured who was eligible to adopt “her” kittens.
Karen loved to travel both internationally and in the United States. She was also active with the “Loose in the Knees” Book Club and loved crafting book marks, gift bags and sunglass cases.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Carter and Mildred; and her precious grandson, Rustin. She is survived by her devoted husband of 51 years, Bruce Atkerson; and her loving son, Ian Atkerson; sister, Carol (Mike) Grant of Bellingham, WA; brother, Steven (Cindy) Wolfe; of Newman Lake, WA; Mike (Tina) Wolfe of Spokane, WA; as well as nieces: Haze and Brittney; and nephews: Hale, Brian, and Kenneth.
