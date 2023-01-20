Karen Erskine
April 6, 1966 – January 9, 2023
Karen Erskine
April 6, 1966 – January 9, 2023
Salem, OR
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Karen Erskine, 56, passed away on January 9, 2023, in Salem, OR, following an extended illness. She was born in Wenatchee, WA, on April 6, 1966, and at the age of three months old, she was adopted by Don and Thelma Erskine. She grew up in the Wenatchee Valley and lived here until she moved to Oregon.
Karen grew up working and playing in the greenhouse with her parents and sister. As a child she would play, and as she got older, she worked hard to earn her roller skating money. She loved playing with dolls and grew up collecting them. She took piano as a child and taught her sister, Kellie, how to sing; they went on to sing in the church choir. She loved to go roller skating and spend time with friends. Karen worked as a candy striper during high school. She graduated from Wenatchee High School. Karen loved going on the Erskine Family Reunion trips. She also loved all animals, and had a naturallly giving heart.
Karen was preceded in death by her grandparents, Otto and Dena Netz; her father, Don Erskine; special nephews: Douglas Mayer, Jr., and Michael Erskine. She is survived by her mother, Thelma Erskine; sister, Kellie (Doug) Mayer; son, Bret Martenson; uncle, Vernon (Clyde) Netz; siblings: Dan Erskine, Terri Bennett, and Chris Harm; numerous nieces and cousins, including her special neices: Brandie and Tiffanie.
There will be a veiwing at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, on January 26, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Services will be held on January 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home and burial at the Wenatchee City Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. www.mda.org
