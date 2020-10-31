Karen Gail Hall
Wenatchee, WA
On October 22, 2020, at age 72, Karen Gail Hall, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away with her daughter at her bedside, in ICU, University of Washington Hospital, Seattle, WA. She died of complications following a major heart attack, which occurred three days earlier.
Karen was born to John and Maude Dietrich of Chelan, WA, and was little sister, to Gloria, Johnny, Delbert, Sharon, and Glenna.
Karen's kindness, wisdom, and gentle nature will be deeply cherished and forever missed by those who knew her, though especially so by her dearest friend, Trish; daughter, April; granddaughter, Samara; and grandson, Robyn. Memories of Karen’s strength and integrity will be passed on to little Maylea, age two, who said bye-bye alongside mom, Samara, and dad, Cody, to her great-grammy, Karen, on a zoom call the afternoon of her passing.
Karen loved the woods, the lake, the ocean, and all living creatures, except Trump. She had a very unique and compassionate connection with dogs. During her lifetime, there were hundreds and hundreds of furry four leggeds who loved her.
Karen’s life will be celebrated informally with the scattering of her ashes, in the company of a few of her closest family members, at a sacred place she called The Dome, AKA: her cabin on Stemilt Creek.
The family asks that instead of sending flowers to her home, please plant one in your yard, in remembrance of her. Karen loved flowers. And, if you’ve cared about Karen, we are sure she felt the same in return.