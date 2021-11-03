Karen L. Ohler

Karen Ohler passed away, at the age of 75, on October 28, 2021, when she made her journey home, to join her Heavenly Father in his Kingdom for eternity. Karen graduated from Lewis and Clark High School, of Spokane WA, in 1964. As a young lady, Karen was a member of the Manito Lodge (#264), JOBS Daughters, Bethel, #1 of Spokane, WA. She was married to Karl Ohler, the love of her life, in July of 1982. Sadly, Karen was suddenly widowed in 2010, when Karl passed away from a massive heart-attack. As a strong independent woman, Karen moved from Wenatchee, WA, to Boise, ID, in 2017, to be closer to her grandson, Cameron, and his two daughters. Karen has always been blessed to be surrounded by loving family and lifelong friends, who loved her dearly. Karen lived her life as a faithful servant of God, devoting her later years to many different ministries, such as, Women's jail ministries, Disaster Relief, Bible Study Fellowship (BSF), Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Sisterhood, and hosted many local Bible studies.
Karen is survived by her loving companion and loyal doggy, Molly, a ten year old Shih Tzu; children: son, Travis and wife, Marcelle Knudsen of Mountain Home, ID, daughter, Tiffany and husband, Ryan Roberts of East Wenatchee, WA, son, Lyle and wife, Dorothy Knudsen of Bremerton, WA, and son, Michael and husband, Rodney Ohler of Palm Springs, CA; two grandchildren: Cameron Knudsen of Boise, ID, and Macy Roberts of East Wenatchee, WA; and lastly by two great-grandchildren: Aleksa and Elaina Knudsen.
To plant a tree in memory of Karen Ohler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.