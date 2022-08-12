Karen Lee Walker
August 24, 1947 – August 6, 2022
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Karen Lee Walker
August 24, 1947 – August 6, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Karen Lee Walker, 74, of Wenatchee, WA, passed peacefully on August 6, 2022, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. She was born on August 24,1947, to Leroy Eugene Albott and Laura June (Lukenbill) Albott in Spokane, WA. Her younger years were spent in Bremerton, WA. At the age of six, she and her family moved to California. There, she attended school in La Verne, Pomona, and Chino.
While working at a drive-thru restaurant, she met Lauren Lee Junge. They married in 1964, and had two daughters: Maryann Kathleen and Lea Nora. In 1973, Karen and her daughters moved to Wenatchee, WA.
Over the years, she worked in housekeeping and retail. She was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, and a 20 year member of American Legion Unit 10 Auxiliary; where she served as Sergeant at Arms, Chaplain, and on the Honor Guard. Her hobbies included: crocheting, ceramics, reading, and word search.
In 2007, she met John Wolffe, and they enjoyed the last 15 years together. He was by her side when she passed.
She was very proud of her grandchildren, including her grand-fur- babies.
She is survived by her significant other, John Wolffe; daughters: Maryann (Lance) Coleman, and Lea (Mike) Garner; grandchildren: Ashley (Nic) Wilson, Jacob (Bryan Eveland) Scott, Chase Coleman, Ira Olson, Peyton Coleman (U.S. Army, stationed in Kansas), and Cameron Coleman; sisters: Patsy (Allen) Limbocker of Port Orchard, WA, and Nancy Bonson of Hesperia, CA; along with several nieces; and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy Albott and Laura June Bible; and step-father, Foy E. Bible; and her brother, Gerald “Jerry” Albott.
The family would like to thank the staff of Central Washington Hospital, Dr. CJ Pierce, and Dr. Julie Smith, for taking such good care of our mom.
Services will be held on October 23, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at American Legion Post 10, 208 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are in care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.