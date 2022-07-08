Karen Marie Kill, 72, of Cashmere, WA, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022. She was born on October 31,1949, in Wenatchee, WA, the first of five children, to Jerry and Janet Kill. The family moved to Cashmere in 1958. Karen attended schools in Cashmere and Wenatchee, WA, graduating in 1969.
Karen took pride at being self-sufficient, working at Parkside Manor, Cashmere Convalescent Center, cleaning for Cashmere Methodist Church and others, before retiring in 2012.
Karen's hobbies included: collecting dolls, spoons, and thimbles. She took great love and care crocheting special afghans for family, cousins, babies and many loved ones.
She was our Kill Family Historian, remembering every date, name, event and then some. Family reunions she would soak in new memories and names, then share her old ones.
Holidays were a Big Deal to Karen. She would dress from earrings down to her socks, celebrating in style. Halloween being her favorite as it was her birthday.
Karen peacefully joined her mom and dad; brother, Dan; and brother-in-law, Mark. She will be greatly missed by siblings: Pat, Jim (Shelly), Jeff (Kirsten), and sister-in-law, Sherrie; as well as many nieces and nephews, whom she adored.
Heartfelt thank you's to those who lovingly cared for our sister, Tuscany Cottage, Hospice Home Care & Services, Dr. Tucker and many others.
Graveside Services will be held at Wenatchee City Cemetery on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Sharing of memories and dessert will follow at 201 Riverside Drive, Cashmere, WA. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones- Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.