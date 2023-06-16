Karen Sue (Kuhlman) Howard
November 12, 1946 – November 16, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Karen was born November 12, 1946, in Wenatchee, WA, and was a lifelong resident of Douglas County. She passed away November 16, 2022, in Chimacum, WA, with her family around her following a short battle with colon cancer.
She was born to Wilbur and Mable (Johnson) Kuhlman in Wenatchee and grew up on Badger Mountain. She married Dan Howard on December 14, 1963, in Cashmere, WA. The first six years of their marriage were spent in the Navy, then they settled in East Wenatchee, WA, to raise their family. She worked in various packing sheds during cherry and pear seasons but her most favorite job was babysitting her grandkids and nieces and nephews. Nothing meant more to her than her family; she loved watching and supporting her grandkids and great-grandkids in all of their extracurricular activities; she was very devoted to us all.
She enjoyed spending summers at Lake Roosevelt on their property, where everybody was always welcome. She was the most gracious hostess and truly loved doting on others. Dan and Karen spent the last several years full time RV-ing, traveling the southern states. She met and made lots of friends during her travels and enjoyed keeping up with them. The last couple of years they have spent living in Chimacum.
Karen was preceded in death by an infant brother and sister; her parents; big brothers: Chuck and Roger Kuhlman; and sister, Shirley Walker. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dan Howard of Chimacum, WA; son, Troy Howard of Kalispell, MT; daughter, Tonya (Pete) Faulkner; and son, Ty Howard of East Wenatchee, WA; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters: Donna Biram and Debra (Joel) Penfold; sister- in-law, Barbara Kuhlman; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews; and many special friends who will all miss her kind and beautiful soul.
A Graveside Service will be held on June 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the Badger Mountain Cemetery. Reception to follow from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., at the home of Joel and Debra Penfold, 11790 Badger Mountain Road, East Wenatchee, WA.
